RICHARD J. VANDENBERG Cedar Rapids Richard J. Vandenberg, 86, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. There will be no public services. Inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Dolores; three daughters, Rhonda (Gary) Flowers of Cedar Rapids, Raeanne (Kevin) Purvis of Shoreline, Wash., and Roberta (Mark) Buss of Maple Lake, Minn. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Dane Fisher, Candice Casas, Amanda Anderson, Randene McKinney and Anthony Buss; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers and a great-grandson, Dallas. Richard was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Burlington, the son of John and Emly (Young) Vandenberg. He married Dolores D. Beggs on June 1, 1956, in Burlington. Richard was a machinist at John Deere and retired from there after more than 20 years of service. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Masons and the United Methodist Church. Richard enjoyed fishing and was very gifted in music. He could play the guitar, harmonica, banjo, ukulele and piano. Please leave a message or tribute to Richard's family on our Web page, www.iowacremation.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019