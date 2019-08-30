Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Vandenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Vandenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Vandenberg Obituary
RICHARD J. VANDENBERG Cedar Rapids Richard J. Vandenberg, 86, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. There will be no public services. Inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Dolores; three daughters, Rhonda (Gary) Flowers of Cedar Rapids, Raeanne (Kevin) Purvis of Shoreline, Wash., and Roberta (Mark) Buss of Maple Lake, Minn. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Dane Fisher, Candice Casas, Amanda Anderson, Randene McKinney and Anthony Buss; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers and a great-grandson, Dallas. Richard was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Burlington, the son of John and Emly (Young) Vandenberg. He married Dolores D. Beggs on June 1, 1956, in Burlington. Richard was a machinist at John Deere and retired from there after more than 20 years of service. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Masons and the United Methodist Church. Richard enjoyed fishing and was very gifted in music. He could play the guitar, harmonica, banjo, ukulele and piano. Please leave a message or tribute to Richard's family on our Web page, www.iowacremation.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now