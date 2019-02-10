RICHARD "RICH" JAMES DALY Cedar Rapids Richard "Rich" James Daly, 62, of Cedar Rapids, died on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Celebration of Life gathering will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the VFW Post 788, located at 3240 Southgate Place SW. A private family inurnment will be at a later date in Linwood Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of Rich's arrangements. Richard was born on July 7, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Roger A. and Charlotte (Dostal) Daly. Rich graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, Class of 1975. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Rich worked as a sheet-metal worker for many years. He was a longtime member of the VFW, and Local 263 Sheet Metal. Rich was an avid skydiver for more than 30 years. He also was part of the Fabulous Flying Freak Brothers: "Freak Brothers never die; they just get blown away." Other interests included racing cars, including drag racing, watching NASCAR and the History Channel, as well as fishing. Rich is survived by his partner, Sandra Leonard; his daughter, Nicole (BJ) Peterson of Colorado; three grandchildren; his brothers, Scott (Krista) Daly of Omaha, Neb., and Brian Daly of Iowa City; stepfather, Richard Wall of Murfeesboro, Tenn.; stepbrother, Randall (Theresa) Wall of Murfeesboro, Tenn.; and his stepsister, Julie Hovenga of Florida. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Daly; his mother, Charlotte Wall; his sister, Sandra Shebetka; and his son, Jason Shelton. Memorials may be directed to the family. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy as well as Hospice of Mercy for their loving care for Richard. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary