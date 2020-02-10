|
RICHARD "RICH" JESSE MERRITT Cedar Rapids Richard "Rich" Jesse Merritt, 76, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home in Cedar Rapids, surrounded by his loving family. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services held at this time. The family is planning a celebration of Rich's life at a later date. On Nov. 8, 1943, Rich was born at a very young age, in Hackensack, N.J., the son of Harold and Florence (Bahr) Merritt. He graduated from Melbourne High School in Florida. Rich graduated from Auburn University with a degree in computer technology. He married Linda Ann Eggleston on March 6, 1971, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Rich worked in public relations at various companies, including CMF&Z in Cedar Rapids, prior to becoming an independent contractor. He retired in January 2020. He was a member of SCCA and the BMW Club. Rich was an avid sports car racing driver and racing fan. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Rich is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of nearly 49 years, Linda E. Merritt of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Catherine A. Merritt (fiance, Mark D. Bell) of Cedar Rapids; son, Robert H. (Megan D.) Merritt of Cedar Rapids; granddaughter, Abigail C. Grier of Cedar Rapids; grandson, Charles R. Grier of Cedar Rapids; sister, Linda M. (Matthew) Godek of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judith Merritt Knight. Please share a memory of Rich at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020