Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Junior "Pat" Murphy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Junior "Pat" Murphy Obituary
RICHARD JUNIOR "PAT" MURPHY Iowa City Richard Junior "Pat" Murphy, 91, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Private burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Richard J. Murphy Memorial Fund. A complete obituary and online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now