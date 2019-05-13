|
|
RICHARD JUNIOR "PAT" MURPHY Iowa City Richard Junior "Pat" Murphy, 91, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Private burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Richard J. Murphy Memorial Fund. A complete obituary and online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2019