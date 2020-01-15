|
|
RICHARD M. KINDLER Solon Richard M. Kindler, 81, of Fredericksburg, formerly of Solon, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredricksburg. Memorial donations may be made out to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Richard M. was born in Brawley, Calif., on Aug. 1, 1937, to Otto H. Kindler and Olga E. (Nemitz) Kindler. He was baptized Feb. 23, 1947, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brawley. He attended school at Magnolia Union School. The family moved to Iowa in 1953. He was employed as a truck driver and grain operator at F.J. Krob and Company in Solon for 37 years, where he retired in 1999. Richard enjoyed gardening and going on road trips with his son-in-law and trucker friends. He will be remembered for his kind soul, humor and wholehearted laugh. He is survived by sisters, Margaret Ball of Ridge Manor, Fla., and Lillian Luettgens (Gary Ehrlich) of Wilton; son, John Kindler; daughter, Geraldine "Gerry" Kindler; son, Richard Lee Kindler, all of Solon; and daughter, Brenda Bartling (David Miron) of Michigan; ex son-in-law, Donald Bartling of Michigan; his grandchildren, Justin Bartling of Hills, Teah Bartling of Solon and Summer Richard (Brandon) of Michigan; and five great-grandsons in Michigan.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020