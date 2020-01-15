Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kindler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Kindler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Kindler Obituary
RICHARD M. KINDLER Solon Richard M. Kindler, 81, of Fredericksburg, formerly of Solon, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredricksburg. Memorial donations may be made out to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Richard M. was born in Brawley, Calif., on Aug. 1, 1937, to Otto H. Kindler and Olga E. (Nemitz) Kindler. He was baptized Feb. 23, 1947, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brawley. He attended school at Magnolia Union School. The family moved to Iowa in 1953. He was employed as a truck driver and grain operator at F.J. Krob and Company in Solon for 37 years, where he retired in 1999. Richard enjoyed gardening and going on road trips with his son-in-law and trucker friends. He will be remembered for his kind soul, humor and wholehearted laugh. He is survived by sisters, Margaret Ball of Ridge Manor, Fla., and Lillian Luettgens (Gary Ehrlich) of Wilton; son, John Kindler; daughter, Geraldine "Gerry" Kindler; son, Richard Lee Kindler, all of Solon; and daughter, Brenda Bartling (David Miron) of Michigan; ex son-in-law, Donald Bartling of Michigan; his grandchildren, Justin Bartling of Hills, Teah Bartling of Solon and Summer Richard (Brandon) of Michigan; and five great-grandsons in Michigan.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -