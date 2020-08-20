RICHARD KUBU Cleveland Heights, Ohio Richard Kubu, 76, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Rich was born on Sept. 13, 1943, at home on the family farm in Dysart, Iowa, the son of Leander and Marie (Breja) Kubu. He was raised and educated in the Dysart community, living on a farm southeast of town. He graduated from Dysart High School, in the Class of 1962 and continued his education at the American Institute of Business in Des Moines. On April 25, 1964, he was united in marriage to Judy Hook in Des Moines. They made their home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he began his well-respected career and worked for Wilson & Co., and later as a feed broker at Jones and Coontz Co. until moving to Winona, Minn., in 1991, where Rich worked for LaCrosse Milling. In 2000, Rich and Judy moved to Sandusky, Ohio, where he worked for Hansen-Mueller until his retirement in 2013. After his retirement, he moved to Cleveland Heights, Ohio, with Andrea Morris and they spent a majority of their time traveling extensively and visiting friends and family. Rich will be remembered as a hardworking father and fun-loving grandfather who always had a funny one-liner ready. In his younger years, he enjoyed golf and fishing and was an avid pickle ball player after he retired. He enjoyed traveling, playing cards, walking his dog Arlo, any sort of home improvement, and was an all-around jack-of-all-trades who could "fix anything with a pen cap." Rich was preceded in death by his father, Leander; and his mother, Marie; and his wife, Judy. He is survived by a son, Christopher (Sangpen) of Bozeman, Mont.; a daughter, Melissa (Tim) Yuzeitis of Big Timber, Mont.; his grandchildren, Zachary and Cecilia Kubu (their mother, Cindy), Kaitlyn, Madelyn and Lauryn Yuzeitis; his sisters, Norma Henderson and Carma Kubu; his partner, Andrea Morris, and her children, Shannon and Lincoln; grandchildren, Ruby, Vivian and Victor; and the final member of the Fabulous Four, Donna Grimm. Memorials may be directed to the family – PO Box 1545, Big Timber, MT 59011. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer. Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Overton Funeral Home in Traer. Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is in charge of arrangements. (319) 476-7355. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com
