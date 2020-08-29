RICHARD L. JOHNSON SR. Cedar Rapids Richard L. Johnson Sr., 85, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. There are no services planned at this time because of the pandemic. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his wife, Betty; daughters, Lu Wherry and Mary Claypool; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Richard was born June 28, 1935, in Mechanicsville, Iowa, the son of Lee W. and Edna M. (Joslin) Johnson. He grew up on his Uncle Wayne's farm and spent many days with his cousin, Billy, working the farm. He enjoyed visiting their farm every chance he got and reminiscing with Wayne, Billy and Mary Neiers. Richard served in the U.S. Army for two years. On Aug. 14, 1956, he married Betty Ann Lemmer in Cascade, Iowa. Richard worked for many years at Dearborn Brass, followed by a time as a guard at the Anamosa Penitentiary. He also farmed in the Olin, Iowa, area. Richard was a lifelong Bart Starr and Green Bay Packer fan, enjoyed hanging out in his garage with his favorite friends, Bud Slife and Harold Antons, and spent many weekends camping, salmon fishing and boating on Lake Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Johnson Jr.; sister, Bernice Visilisel. Please share your support and memories with Richard's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
