RICHARD LEE CUMMINGS, AKA WEIRD Marion Richard Cummings, "Weird," 83, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on April 26, 2019. Weird was born Jan. 10, 1936, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Amos and Della (Voigtschild) Cummings. He was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Army and was a longtime member of American Legion Post 298 of Marion. He spent time stationed in Fort Hood, Calif., and in Germany during the Korean War era. Weird worked at Rockwell Collins for 35 years. Following his retirement, Weird spent his time woodworking. The love for his family lives on through his impeccable craftsmanship and what he built for them. Weird was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes. Weird was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Della; his three sisters, Rosella, Elaine and Betty; and his son, Mike. He is survived by his children, Barb (Legend), Don (Eileen) and Vickie; his seven grandchildren, Justine, Jourdan, Lindsay, Sara, John-Michael, Jenna and Wyatt; and his six great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please share a memory of Weird at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary