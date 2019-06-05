Home

RICHARD LEE HOFFNER JR. Ely Richard Lee Hoffner Jr., 56, of Ely and formerly of Mount Vernon, died Feb. 17, 2019, of a recent illness in his home in Ely. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 8, at the Clarence Methodist Church basement with fellowship and lunch from 3 to 5 p.m. The 5 p.m. memorial service will be followed by burial in Clarence Cemetery at 5:30 p.m. Richard was born Aug. 7, 1962, to Richard L. and Peggy (Brown) Hoffner Sr. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1980 and worked in factory and food industry for most of his life. He married Karen Rogers on Feb. 23, 2008. Richard loved to putter with cars in his spare time, along with fishing and attending family get-togethers with his brothers and sister. Survivors include his wife, Karen; son, Matthew; two brothers, Marlin of Cedar Rapids and Robert (Deb) of Bradgate, Iowa; one sister, Carmella Chappell of Mechanicsville; aunts, Betty Blake and Rhoda Flockhart of Clarence; uncles, Steve (Barb) Brown, Bud (Pat) Brown and Ken (Candace); stepgrandmother, LaVonne Chappell of West Plains, Mo.; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Sophie Kahl, Henry Fred Hoffner Jr. and Buster (Geneva) Brown; his uncle, Wayne Hoffner; his stepfather, Walt Chappell; stepgrandfather, Harvey Chappell; and nephew, Robert Alan Hoffner. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be designated to the family for purchase of the headstone.
Published in The Gazette on June 5, 2019
