RICHARD LEE LINDSEY Vinton Richard Lee Lindsey, 83, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, of natural causes. A celebration of Richard's life with military rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Oak Grove Church with Pastor Matt Magee officiating. Military rites will be performed at the church by the Marine Military Funeral Honors and the George G. Luckey American Legion Post. Due to construction on County Home Road, allow extra time to get to the church from Vinton. Richard was born July 2, 1936, the son of Carl and Lucille Blanchard Lindsey. He grew up and attended school in Vinton. Richard served his country in the U.S. Marines from 1954 to 1956. On June 29, 1958, he married Judy Nutt at the Vinton Presbyterian Church. Richard worked for the Rock Island Railroad and Wilson's Packing Plant/Farmstead Foods from 1961 to 1990. He also operated a bait shop and a card shop, retiring in 1998. Richard was a member of the Vinton American Legion and the NRA. Hunting and the outdoors were a big part of Richard's life. He was a member of Birddogs Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Quail Unlimited and Eastern Iowa Shooting Dog/Outdoor Guide Association, and was a hunting guide for Wing Shoot Iowa. He also was an avid reader, with thousands of books in his library. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy; sons, Terry Lindsey and Keith (Teresa) Lindsey; daughter, Tammie Coonrod; daughter-in-law, Virginia Lindsey; and brother, Marvin (Helen McClain) Lindsey, all of Vinton; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl; mother, Lucille; stepmother, Lillian Lindsey; stepfather, Chalmer "Bud" Meaker; and brother, Lawrence Lindsey. Memorials may be sent to Judy at 1106 Third Ave., Vinton, IA 52349. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Richard and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020.
