RICHARD LEE "DICK" NOVAK Cedar Rapids Richard Lee "Dick" Novak, 75, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. The family requests you dress casual. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., with additional visitation to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Dick was born May 18, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Michael and Marie (Setlik) Novak. He graduated from Jefferson High School. In 1966, Dick married Dawn DeWoody in Cedar Rapids. Before retirement, Dick worked at Quaker Oats, DW Machine, Rockwell Goss, FMC and Terex. He was a member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church. Dick treasured his family. Everything he did focused around them. He was a can-do man that loved DIY projects and working on cars. Dick loved wildlife, the outdoors, traveling and, especially fishing. He was a sports fan at heart and enjoyed watching his kids' and grandkids' activities. All who are left to remember Dick will cherish his memory. Dick is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dawn Novak of Cedar Rapids; children, Tami (Bret) Wiederin of Cedar Rapids and Tim (Joy) Novak of Olathe, Kan.; grandchildren, Chelsea (Alex) Larson, Amanda (John) Bradford and Michael, and Ava, Hannah and Bella Novak; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Corbin Larson; sister-in-law, Darla Mead of St. Peters, Mo.; many loved nieces, nephews and cousins; and childhood friend, Doug Kolarik of Cedar Rapids. Dick was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Frank (Eileen) Novak, Mary (Edward) Hruska and Rose (David Sr.) Barber. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Olivet Mission, 230 10th St. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405; or St. Ludmila Church. Please share a memory of Dick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020