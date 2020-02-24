Home

RICHARD LEROY HANSEN Des Moines Richard Leroy Hansen, 67, formally of Des Moines, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Resthaven Cemetery, 801 19th St., West Des Moines. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; sisters, Cheryl, Linda and Deb; brothers, Brandon and Daryl; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Richard is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Deborah; and brother, Michael Hansen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020
