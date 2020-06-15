RICHARD "DICK" LEROY INGELS Cedar Rapids Richard "Dick" LeRoy Ingels, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Friends and family may visit and celebrate his life from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A private memorial service will be held at the chapel. Inurnment with military rites will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, JoAnn of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two daughters, Diane (Jeff) Twait of DeWitt, Mich., Susan (Glenn) Shultz of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; five grandchildren, Derek (Katy) Twait, Amanda Hamilton (Hunter Corrigan), Stephanie (Greg) Coopwood, Jennifer Hamilton and Maxwell Hiatt; four great-grandchildren, Mason, Madilynn, Raelynn and Zaylen; two step-grandchildren, Josh and Weston Shultz; a brother, Bruce Ingels of Little Rock, Ark.; and many loving extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ralph, Ray and Don Ingels; and a sister, Norma Graves. Dick was born March 1, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Elmer and Bertha (Wiley) Ingels. He graduated from McKinley High School. After graduation, Dick served honorably in the U.S. Marines from 1956-59. Richard married JoAnn Pachta on May 12, 1962, in Cedar Rapids. He was employed with Local Union 405 as an electrician from 1959, until he proudly retired in 2000. Dick was nurturing, innovative, honorable and loving. He was a member of Calvin-Sinclair Presbyterian Church, and many senior golf and bowling leagues. Dick loved fishing, golfing, bowling, and especially loved his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family wishes for contributions in memory of Dick be made to Calvin-Sinclair Presbyterian Church, 715 38th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403; or Hospice of Mercy in Cedar Rapids. Please leave a message for the family on our webpage, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 15, 2020.