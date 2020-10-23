RICHARD LEROY WHITE Iowa City Richard LeRoy White, 83, of Chelsea, Iowa, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Richard was born May 19, 1937, in Cooper, Iowa, the son of Merle and Ruby (Coil) White. He was united in marriage to Audrey J. Beltz on Dec. 20, 1958, in Cedar Rapids. The couple and their family have lived in this area most of their lives. For nearly 30 years, Richard worked for Quaker Oats Co. of Cedar Rapids. His family includes his wife, Audrey; son, Scott White; daughter, Peggy Wahl (Jerry); four grandchildren, Cassandra Sarfati, Robert White, Kristina Lybass and Lara Terrones; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister, Marilyn Mobley. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Jeremy Robe. No public services are being planned. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
.