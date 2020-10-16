1/1
RICHARD LESLIE HENDERSON Cedar Rapids Richard Leslie Henderson, 98, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home. A visitation will be heldfrom 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A private memorial service officiated by the Rev. Tye Male will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Richard was born Dec. 11, 1921, to Leslie and Hazel (Trumbull) Henderson, the third of four children, on the family farm near Coggon. He graduated from Coggon High School in 1938 at age 16 and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Dorothy Forrest on May 29, 1946, in Coggon. They raised their three sons there, then moved to Cedar Rapids and most recently to Fairfax. He hauled milk for the Coggon Creamery, managed Savage Lumber Company, and kept the books at Ogden and Adams Lumber. Something of a math whiz, especially mental arithmetic, Richard retired a year early rather than learn computing. Faith, family, and friends were of utmost importance to him. Dick committed his life to Jesus Christ as an adult. Zion Presbyterian Church in Coggon and New Covenant Bible Church in Cedar Rapids were his churches. Pathfinders Sunday school class was a lifeline for Dick and Dorothy. He was a great supporter of family sporting and music endeavors, golfer, square dancer, Cubs fan, card player, trailer traveler and Tucson snowbird. Daily devotions and Scripture reading with Dorothy and weekly men's Bible study and breakfast were his routine. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 74 years, Dorothy; sons, David (Jeanne), Douglas (Joyce) and Daryl (Manyee); grandchildren, Anthony (Melissa), Anne, Amy, Holly (Dustin Palmersheim), Ashley (Joseph Lynn) and Daniel; and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Zac, Emily, Kendall, Tyler, Skylar and Austin. Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Velma Brown and Florence Hoag; brother, Harold; granddaughter, Jamie; and great-granddaughter, Zoe. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Covenant Bible Church or Camp Courageous are encouraged. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020.
