RICHARD "RICK" LOWN North English Richard "Rick" Lown of Iowa City, formerly of North English, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, at the age of 57. Rick was born Dec. 21, 1962, in Iowa City, the son of Stanley and Bevaline (Stewart) Lown. He graduated from English Valley High School and attended the University of Northern Iowa. Rick has spent the last few years helping his brothers and mother on the family farm. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with family and friends, along with watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs. He is survived by his mom, Bev of South English; two brothers, Randy Lown of Plainfield, Ill., and Ron (Kendra) Lown of Walford; nieces and nephews, Brian (Natasha) Lown, Jaime (Jerome) Young, Ryann (Alex) Lehnertz, Ashley (Mike) Cauliflower, Bradley (Courtney) Lown and Breanne Lown and special friend Adolfo; and nine great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Roger Lown. Private family services will be held. Powell Funeral Home in North English is caring for Rick and his family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
.