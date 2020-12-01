RICHARD S. "DICK" LUND Estherville Richard S. "Dick" Lund, the son of Peter S. and Anna J. Lund, was born in Thor, Iowa, on Sept. 21, 1929. He passed away Nov. 23, 2020, at Avera Holy Family Hospital in Estherville, Iowa, at the age of 91 years, two months and three days. Funeral services for Dick will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Estherville. Burial will take place at East Side Cemetery in Estherville. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Henry Olson Funeral Chapel in Estherville. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, including limited number of people in building, masks and social distancing. Dick was baptized at Ullensvang Lutheran Church in Thor on Oct. 20, 1929, and confirmed into membership in the same congregation on Oct. 31, 1943. He attended Thor Public Schools until the second semester of his freshman year when the family moved to Humboldt, Iowa. Following graduation from Humboldt High School in May 1947, he attended Waldorf Junior College in Forest City, Iowa, for two years, graduating in June 1949. He then worked for Bjornson Motors in Humboldt until October 1951, when he entered the U.S. Army. After basic army training at Fort Knox, Ky., and advanced training at the Armored School at Fort Knox, Dick served in Korea with the 89th Tank Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, where he attained the rank of sergeant. Following separation from the service, he completed his college career at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and upon graduation in June 1955, he was employed as an insurance underwriter at United Fire & Casualty Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Dick was united in marriage to Janice K. Gilbertson in Decorah on Jan. 9, 1960, and this marriage was blessed by the birth of two sons, Chris and Steven. In July 1974, the family moved to Estherville when Dick joined Stanley Young & John McFadden as a partner in the Stan Young Insurance Agency. When George Shadle purchased Mr. Young's interest in 1982, the business name was changed to McFadden, Lund, Shadle Agency Inc. In 1997, the agency was sold to NorthStar Bank in Estherville and Dick continued as an employee of NorthStar Bank until his retirement on June 4, 1999. Dick was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Estherville, where he has served on the church council as well as on various other committees. He was also a member of the Estherville Ambassadors, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3388 and American Legion Post No. 91. Dick enjoyed athletic events, both as a participant and a spectator. He had a special interest in fastpitch softball, which he played as a young man, and attended many area, state and national tournaments over the years. While not an avid golfer, Dick did enjoy the game and especially enjoyed participating with Janice and their friends in couples golf tournaments throughout the area. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Anna Lund; sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie O. and Henry J. Lenning of Humboldt, Iowa; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Inez Gilbertson of Robins, Iowa; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gordon and Sally Gilbertson of Robins, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Janice of Estherville; sons, Chris Lund of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Lt. Col. Steve Lund, U.S. Army, retired, and his wife, Col. Kimberly Lund, U.S. Army, retired, of Melbourne, Fla.; granddaughter, Peyton Marie Lund, of Melbourne, Fla.; and stepgrandchildren, Jordan, Jacob and Jared Tousignaut of Castle Rock, Colo.; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Gary and JoeAnn Gilbertson and Carl and Jill Gaster, all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.henryolsonfuneral.com
