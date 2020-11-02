RICHARD "RICK" LYNN FISK Cedar Rapids Richard "Rick" Lynn Fisk, 68, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. His body has been cremated and graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Center Cemetery east of Wayland, Iowa, with Grant Nebel officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook page. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. A general memorial in the name of Richard Lynn Fisk has been established. Richard was born Aug. 4, 1952, in Britton, S.D., the son of Lester P. and Faye (Minkler) Fisk. He attended Jefferson High School and was united in marriage to Greta Swan on Sept. 21, 1974, in Wayland, Iowa. He was employed with Basil Equipment for over 20 years. Rick enjoyed playing cards -- especially when winning -- playing pool, golfing and target shooting. He enjoyed helping everyone and enjoyed everything he did and did everything to the fullest! Survivors include his wife, Greta of Cedar Rapids, and her family. He was preceded in death by his parents.



