RICHARD M. SUNDERMEYER Marion Richard M. Sundermeyer of Marion passed peacefully Nov. 18, 2020, at his home. Richard was born April 22, 1942, in Delaware, Iowa, the son of Martin and Ethel Sundermeyer. He graduated from Delhi High School in 1959. Richard served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1963. Richard married Linda Berndt on Oct. 24, 1964. Following completion of an electrical apprenticeship, Richard worked for Paulson Electric and Acme Electric. He became the training director and instructor for the electrical apprententiceship. He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, where he sang with the Older Hymns; IBEW Local 405; and the Marion American Legion Post. Survivors include his wife, Linda; children, Janice (Todd) Lumsden of Jackson, Mo., Jill (Bob) Wilson of Marion and Jim (Jeni) Sundermeyer of Pleasant Hill, Iowa; grandchildren, Marc (Danielle) Lumsden, Brianna (Miles) Martens, Tiegan Wilson, Cooper Wilson and Corrigan Wilson; and great-grandchildren, Broden Lumsden, Gavin Deloe and Aubrey Deloe. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Roger and Merlyn. Private family services will be held. Memorials can be sent to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection or Mercy Hospice.



