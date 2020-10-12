RICHARD MARTIN WAITE Mount Vernon, Ark. Richard Martin Waite, 92, of Mount Vernon, Ark., formerly of Lisbon, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Southridge Village in Heber Springs, Ark. Richard was born Dec. 20, 1927, to Edward and Elizabeth (Cooper) Waite in Toledo, Iowa. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy (Jan. 12, 1946) and served his country during the Korean War. He retired from Western Union as an electronic technician and moved to Higden, Ark., (Greers-Ferry) because of his love for fishing. He was married to Ruth C. (Blood) Waite until her passing. They were together from 1949 to 1997. He is survived by his second wife, Bonnie (Jones) Waite; sister-in-law, Mary Waite (Robert); three children, Gloria Hutto (Henry) of Theodore, Ala., Gregory Waite of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Marcia Crow (Sonny) of Marion, Iowa; three stepchildren, James C. Jones (Kellie) of Mount Vernon, Ark., Julie Nichols (Tim) and Kathy Cole (Larry): four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth C. Waite; one son, Michael R. Waite; one granddaughter, Leminda Waite Bass; three brothers, Edward E. Waite, William Warren Waite and Robert E. Waite; two sisters, Donna Plotz and Carolyn Rosenburg; two sisters-in-law, Veronica Waite and Rosie Waite; and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Plotz and Dennis Rosenburg. A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at McLehaney Cemetery in Higden, Ark. All cremation services have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. www.searcymceuenfuneralhome.com