Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Masek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Butch" Masek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Butch" Masek Obituary
RICHARD "BUTCH" MASEK SR. Cedar Rapids Richard "Butch" Masek, 72, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, after a short illness. Per Richard's request, he was cremated and wanted a Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends. That gathering will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Whiskey Jo's, 4617 J St. SW, Cedar Rapids. He leaves behind his son, Richie Masek Jr.; his wife, Sabrina; and three grandchildren, Zachary, Rylee and Jasmyne, who he loved more than life itself. He also leaves behind his longtime friend, Barbara Williams; and sisters, Barbara Dudley of Missouri and Alberta Bushnell of California. Richard had a long career as an iron worker and served in the U.S. Army. He was a veteran. He loved the Kansas City Chiefs and Iowa Hawkeyes. We would like to thank St. Luke's Hospice Care who took care of him in his remaining days.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -