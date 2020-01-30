|
|
RICHARD "BUTCH" MASEK SR. Cedar Rapids Richard "Butch" Masek, 72, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, after a short illness. Per Richard's request, he was cremated and wanted a Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends. That gathering will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Whiskey Jo's, 4617 J St. SW, Cedar Rapids. He leaves behind his son, Richie Masek Jr.; his wife, Sabrina; and three grandchildren, Zachary, Rylee and Jasmyne, who he loved more than life itself. He also leaves behind his longtime friend, Barbara Williams; and sisters, Barbara Dudley of Missouri and Alberta Bushnell of California. Richard had a long career as an iron worker and served in the U.S. Army. He was a veteran. He loved the Kansas City Chiefs and Iowa Hawkeyes. We would like to thank St. Luke's Hospice Care who took care of him in his remaining days.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020