RICHARD MILROY HAMBLIN Cedar Rapids Richard Milroy Hamblin, 93, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, after a brief illness at the Oldorf Hospice House. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Dick was born on Sept. 11, 1926, in rural Delaware County to Nelson and Thelma (Milroy) Hamblin. He attended numerous schools while growing up and graduated from Springville High School in 1944. Dick served his country in World War II in the U.S. Navy and served in the South Pacific from 1944 to 1946. He served on the USS Caliente, which refueled ships during the war and other nations' ships after the war so they could return their POWs and other remaining troops. Upon his return, he met Glenna Louise Trimpe at the Homestead General Store and fell in love with her. Their first date was a sleigh ride in 1947, where she slapped him when he tried to kiss her. He won her over with his persistence and they were united in marriage Sept. 1, 1947. He became a mechanic for Allen Motor Co. that same year and worked there for 41 1/2 years. They were blessed with three boys, Rick, Jim and Jeff. Dick and Glenna were both active in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as scoutmaster for many years. Dick and Glenna enjoyed camping at Buffalo Creek and Pinicon Ridge Park. Dick also was a master woodworker, making many crafts, including an angel that was placed in the Museum of American Folk Art in Washington, D.C. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Glenna; and sister, Darlene Baumgartner (Frank). Left to cherish Dick's memory are his sons, Rick (Cristy), Jim (Sherry) and Jeff; sisters, Mabel Dighton (Robert), Betty Jo Smith (Earl) and Judy Henderson (Gerald); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends. Memorial donations may be directed to Oldorf Hospice House. Online condolences may be directed to www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020