Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Mitchell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard "Dick" Mitchell Obituary
RICHARD "DICK" MITCHELL Cedar Rapids Richard "Dick" Mitchell, 80, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, following complications from a fall. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, where a parish vigil service will begin at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion, conducted by Father David O'Connor. Inurnment will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Dick was born Jan. 21, 1939, in Allamakee County, Iowa, the son of Dennis and Dorothy (Blitz) Mitchell. He served in the U.S. Navy and was united in marriage to Rosalynn "Lynn" Marks. Dick was employed at Rockwell Collins for 38 years, retiring in 1994. Following retirement, he worked at Natures Haven small engine repair and later delivered for Weeds Flower Shop. Dick was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion and an avid Cubs fan. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lynn Mitchell; his children, Kimberly (Cliff) Moore of Mount Vernon, Amy (Scott) Welty of Atkins and Matthew (Molly) Mitchell of Urbandale; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters; and one brother. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister. Please share a memory of Dick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now