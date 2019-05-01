RICHARD "DICK" MITCHELL Cedar Rapids Richard "Dick" Mitchell, 80, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, following complications from a fall. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, where a parish vigil service will begin at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion, conducted by Father David O'Connor. Inurnment will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Dick was born Jan. 21, 1939, in Allamakee County, Iowa, the son of Dennis and Dorothy (Blitz) Mitchell. He served in the U.S. Navy and was united in marriage to Rosalynn "Lynn" Marks. Dick was employed at Rockwell Collins for 38 years, retiring in 1994. Following retirement, he worked at Natures Haven small engine repair and later delivered for Weeds Flower Shop. Dick was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion and an avid Cubs fan. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lynn Mitchell; his children, Kimberly (Cliff) Moore of Mount Vernon, Amy (Scott) Welty of Atkins and Matthew (Molly) Mitchell of Urbandale; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters; and one brother. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister. Please share a memory of Dick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019