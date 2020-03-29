|
RICHARD MOFFITT Cedar Rapids Richard Moffitt, of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, surrounded by his family. There will be no services. Richard graduated in 1956 from Franklin High School and went on to graduate from San Diego State University with a master's degree in mechanical engineering. He married Sandra Barnard in 1961 and she preceded him in death. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965 and was stationed in Grand Forks, N.D. Richard married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lou Musser, in 2011 after moving from Garland, Texas, to Cedar Rapids. In 2016, Richard and Mary Lou moved from Cedar Rapids to Fort Worth, Texas, to live with their daughter and son-in-law. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Moffitt; daughters, Janine (Eric) Wasson and Julie Allen; granddaughter, Kristin Wasson; grandson, Justin (Andrea) Wasson; and two great-grandchildren, Dexter and Amelia Wasson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bernice Moffitt; and first wife, Sandra Moffitt. Please direct memorials to Apollo Support and Rescue, 1170 Dove Hill Rd., Justin, TX 76247. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under "obituaries."
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020