RICHARD "DICK" L. MOORE Marion Richard "Dick" L. Moore, 86, of Marion, formerly of Central City, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Brody Tubaugh. Burial will take place at Mount Clark Cemetery, Central City. Richard was born Nov. 18, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Harold and May (Davis) Moore. He was a longtime resident of Central City and Linn County. Dick was employed at Goodwill for many years, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed being a camper at Camp Courageous and going on trips arranged through them, spending much time outdoors and enjoying the animals. He enjoyed watching Westerns on TV, cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes and listening to polka music. Dick also enjoyed the time spent with family and friends. He cherished the very close relationship he had with his mother until her death. He is survived by family and close friends. Dick was preceded in death by his parents and many friends. A memorial fund has been established in Dick's memory. Please share a memory of Dick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020