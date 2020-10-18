1/1
Richard Morris
1934 - 2020
RICHARD L. MORRIS Cedar Rapids Richard L. Morris, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center, Hiawatha, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Burial: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa, at a later date. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Richard was born April 12, 1934, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of William P. and Harriet (Given) Morris. After graduation from Manchester High School, Richard honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was united in marriage to Lois Swanson in 1955 in Manchester. Richard worked in construction and then went on to be a tool and die maker at Square D. He was a member of Hope United Church of Christ in Hiawatha. Richard raised dogs for 35 years and was a member of the Eastern Iowa Shooting Dog Association. Survivors include his wife, Lois Morris of Cedar Rapids; children, Mark (Robin) Morris of Vinton, Hope (Dean) Ormiston of Cedar Rapids and Marsha (Don) Frederick of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Larry (Nancy) Morris of Cedar Rapids, Mary Jane (Rich) Overmann of Cedar Rapids and William Morris of Hiawatha. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, William and Harriet Morris; and brother, Robert Morris. Please share a memory of Richard at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
