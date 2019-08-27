|
RICHARD "DICK" JOSEPH NEARAD Swisher Richard "Dick" Joseph Nearad, 82, of Swisher, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, following an extended illness. A memorial service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 30, at Swisher American Legion, 68 Third St. SE. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday before the service. There will be a private burial at a later date. His family includes his wife of 57 years, Naomi; four children, Kenny (Molly), Kathy Dautremont (Rick), Keith (Audra) and Kurt (Lisa); nine grandchildren, Kristen and Nikki Dautremont, Morgan, Jessica, Taylor, Joseph, Jenna, Dale and Josey Nearad; great-grandchild, Briar Nearad; brother, Wilbur (Mary); sisters, Shirley Ruth (Leo) and Terry Hoffman (Bill); and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Leone (Maresh). Richard was born June 8, 1937, in rural Solon, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Naomi Kahler on Oct. 20, 1961, in Oxford. Richard was employed by CRANDIC Railway of Cedar Rapids, where he was a foreman and a heavy equipment operator. He retired from CRANDIC on April 8, 1997, after 42 years. Richard loved his family and watching the grandkids in some of their activities. He enjoyed spending time on his 1949 John Deere A, hunting deer, turkey and raccoon, watching NASCAR and in his younger years snowmobiling, truck pulling and camping and fishing. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019