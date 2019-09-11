Home

RICHARD NEWKIRK Williamsburg Richard Newkirk was born Dec. 23, 1927, east of Williamsburg, Iowa, the son of Alfred and Lillie (Brockshus) Newkirk. He attended Immanuel Parochial School. Richard served in the U.S. Navy. Richard was united in marriage to Ethel Heitshusen on Dec. 5, 1948, at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Williamsburg. The made their home west of Williamsburg. Richard farmed and worked for Conroy Elevator and J & S Supply. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. He enjoyed hunting, mushroom hunting and wood carving. Richard passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ethel; a son, Robert (Dianna) Newkirk of Williamsburg; a daughter, Becky Koele of Aurora, Colo.; and a grandson, Nathan Koele. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ruth, and her husband, Virgil Mohr; and a son-in-law, Calvin Koele. Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church or Lutheran Interparish School. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
