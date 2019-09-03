|
RICHARD W. "DICK" OBERMAN Iowa City Richard W. "Dick" Oberman, 83, of rural Iowa City, died at his home on his farm Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at First United Methodist Church in Iowa City with burial in Oakland Cemetery. (Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect for streets near the church). Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to First United Methodist Church of Iowa City or Iowa City Mercy Hospital Foundation in Dick's memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Richard Wilbur Oberman was born Feb. 9, 1936, in Iowa City, the son of Wilbur and Florence (Womer) Oberman. He graduated from Iowa City City High School and later attended Iowa State University. He served a tour of duty in the U.S. Army. He married Joyce Kemp on Oct. 13, 1962. For most of Dick's life, he was a farmer, farming near Hills. He would share with you the many blessings in his life, first was his family and time spent with them. Alongside Joyce with their two children, grandchildren and later great-grandchildren, no sweeter words were heard by Dick than "Dad and Papa." He cherished his friends, playing golf, fishing, spending winter in Manzanillo, Mexico, and simply being a man of the land; a farmer. But Dick also believed in giving back. His active involvement in many agricultural, civic and church activities was proof of this. Over the years, he was active in 4-H, Johnson County Extension Service, Pork Producers, Johnson County Planning Commission, Johnson County Health Council, Mercy Hospital Foundation Board, Hills Bank & Trust Board, Iowa Wesleyan Board of Trustees, CIVIC (Council for International Visitors to Iowa City and First United Methodist Church. His family includes his wife, Joyce; his daughter and her husband, Sue and Willy Wever; his son and his wife, Charles and Karen Oberman; grandchildren, Ryan Oberman (Christine), Miranda Oberman, Wesley Wever and Maxwell Wever; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Amelia Oberman; Dick's sister and her husband, Betty and Wendell Eden; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019