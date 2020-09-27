1/1
RIchard Orville Frazier
1939 - 2020
RICHARD ORVILLE FRAZIER Marshfield, Mo. Richard Orville Frazier, 81, of Marshfield, Mo., passed away on Sept. 22, 2020. Richard was born on Feb. 11, 1939, in Dow City, Iowa, to the late Orville Obed and Edna (Summerfield) Frazier. He served his country in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He was honorably discharged. Richard loved to travel and go camping and fishing. He was a truck driver and operated heavy machinery. He also managed a furniture store. Richard was happily married to his wife, Carol Ann (Miller) Frazier, for 36 years. Richard is survived by his wife Carol, of the home; one sister, Rozella Dick; three daughters, Linda (Gorden) Nordgren of Norway, Iowa, and Susanne (Greg) Oler and Patricia (Mike) Funk of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and stepchildren, Debbie (Clyde) Watkins, Barry Morris and Kimberly Morris of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Donna (Dan) Mahoney of Elkland, Mo. He also was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William and Glen Frazier; one sister, Retta Edwards; and two stepsons, Edward Lyle Morris and Kevin Dale Smith. Graveside funeral services, with military honors, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Dunkard Cemetery, Midway, Iowa, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, 1131 State Hwy A., Marshfield, MO 65706. www.frakerfuneralhome.com For those desiring, memorials may be made to the Children's Miracle Network or the Southwest Missouri Animal Shelter and may be made through the funeral home.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dunkard Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
1131 State Hwy A
Marshfield, MO 65706
417-859-4222
September 27, 2020
Thank you for your service to this great country
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
