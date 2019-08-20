|
|
RICHARD R. "PETE" PENNINGROTH Cedar Rapids Richard R. "Pete" Penningroth, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Clarence Nursing Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Van Horn Cemetery, south of Lowden, with the Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Pete was born Aug. 6, 1938, to Ralph and Alice (Conrad) Penningroth in Lowden, Iowa. He was raised on a farm in rural Lowden with his older brother and sister. Pete served his country in the U.S. Navy and after discharge worked at Iowa Breeders, then Rockwell Collins, retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Elks Club and VFW in Cedar Rapids, as well as the Lowden Legion. Pete was an avid fisherman and hunter, loved to dance and travel, and was always making jokes. He is survived by his sister, Ramona Nelson of San Diego, Calif.; nephews, Chris and Erick; niece, Amy; cousins, Andrea Maher and Doug Johnson; lifelong friends, Kenny Richmann, Roger Raiber and Jerry Bahnsen; and companion, Judie Walton of Cedar Rapids. Pete was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles; and brother-in-law, Dr. Jim Nelson. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019