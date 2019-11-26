Home

RICHARD EDWARD PREVETT Marengo Richard Edward Prevett, 64, of Marengo, passed away Nov. 23, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Richard was born June 7, 1955, the son of Clinton and Kathryn (Oswalt) Prevett. He graduated from Williamsburg High School. Rich enjoyed fishing, camping and yard work. He also enjoyed puzzles and playing cards. Richard is survived by his brothers, Alan and Paul Prevett, both of Marengo. He also is survived by his nieces and nephews, Misty Fonner, Monica Prevett, Alex Prevett, Kelly Scott and April Reyes; and great-nieces and nephews, Corbin, Shay, Serenity, Lacie, Selina and Ramiro. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Scott Prevett. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contribution be made to a . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
