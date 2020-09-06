RICHARD PROCHASKA JR. Cedar Rapids Richard Prochaska Jr., 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Per Richard's wishes, he has been cremated. There will be no services. Richard Prochaska Jr. was born April 29, 1930, the son of Richard and Frances (Dlask) Prochaska. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Constance (Kemper) Prochaska; children, Rich (Peg) Prochaska, Nikki Wilson, Michele (Wes) Cerveny and Rob (Barb) Prochaska, all of Cedar Rapids, and John Prochaska of Santa Fe, N.M.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Emily Cerveny; great-grandson, Alex Prochaska; and son-in-law, Rick Wilson. Memorials may be given in his name to Camp Courageous, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Shriners Children Hospital
or the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com
under "obituaries."