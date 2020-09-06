1/1
Richard Prochaska Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD PROCHASKA JR. Cedar Rapids Richard Prochaska Jr., 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Per Richard's wishes, he has been cremated. There will be no services. Richard Prochaska Jr. was born April 29, 1930, the son of Richard and Frances (Dlask) Prochaska. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Constance (Kemper) Prochaska; children, Rich (Peg) Prochaska, Nikki Wilson, Michele (Wes) Cerveny and Rob (Barb) Prochaska, all of Cedar Rapids, and John Prochaska of Santa Fe, N.M.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Emily Cerveny; great-grandson, Alex Prochaska; and son-in-law, Rick Wilson. Memorials may be given in his name to Camp Courageous, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriners Children Hospital or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under "obituaries."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iowa Cremation
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-378-3361
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iowa Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved