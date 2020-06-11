RICHARD "DICK" PRUSHA Elberon Richard "Dick" Prusha, 86, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his son and daughter-in-law's home in Wisconsin. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama with the Rev. Dennis Conway as celebrant. Interment will be held at National Cemetery in Vining, with military rites conducted by the James R. Kalina American Legion Post No. 226 of Elberon and Iowa Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. Funeral ceremonies are currently permitted as a spiritual or religious gathering. However, vulnerable or high-risk folks should use discretion in attendance. Social distancing should still be practiced as well. Dick was born Feb. 8, 1934, in Chelsea, the son of Leo and Helen (Kolash) Prusha. He graduated from Keystone High School, with the Class of 1952. Dick served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On Jan. 19, 1957, he was united in marriage to Betty Junge at St. Michael Catholic Church in Belle Plaine. Dick owned and operated Elberon Hardware for 40 years. He was very active in his community, where he served as fire chief for 39 years. He was a founding member of the Elberon ambulance service and past Sergeant at Arms and current Commander of the Elberon American Legion. He was a longtime member of the Keystone Turners and a charter member of Tara Hills Country Club. He is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Kim (Paul) Hrubecky of Omro, Wis., Mark (Donna) Prusha of Waunakee, Wis., Todd (Jo) Prusha of Cedar Falls and Lisa (Jim) Coyle of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Becky Coyle, Daniel (Alese) Coyle, Hannah Coyle, Gabriel and Jacob Coyle, Katie (Jonny) Rogers, Rachel (Tom) Divinnie, Abbie (Chase) Knock, Austin Prusha, Allison Prusha, Ana Prusha, Samuel Hrubecky, Pedro Hrubecky; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Kay Lynn Prusha. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.