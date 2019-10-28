|
RICHARD R. "BUTCH" SCHLUTER Lowden Richard R. "Butch" Schluter, 67, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, with his family by his side. Memorial services to celebrate Butch's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Zion United Church of Christ with Pastor Stephen Stepp officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Butch was never much of a suit guy, so please feel free to dress casual, as jeans and John Deere shirts are welcomed! Butch was born to Ray and Fern (Toerber) Schluter in Davenport on Nov. 26, 1951. On Feb. 7, 1998, Butch married Sigrun Rau, and at age 48, welcomed his first child, Makayla, "the apple of his eye." After finishing high school, he joined the U.S. National Guard and then spent the rest of his life doing what he enjoyed most, farming. He was a lifelong member of Zion United Church of Christ and served on the board of directors at American Trust and Savings Bank in Lowden. Butch enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, bowling, inventing elaborate constructions, building projects and playing a highly competitive game of Monopoly with his daughter. Butch was a loving and gentle man, beloved by many and always ready to lend a helping hand. His kindness and humor will be deeply missed. Butch is survived by his wife and his daughter, Makayla of Lowden; stepsons, Ben (Stacy) Traver of Lowden and Alan Egli and fiancee, Lindsey Given of Lowden; stepdaughters, Tracy Johnson of Bettendorf and Becky Abbott of Davenport; his sisters, Sandra (Allen) Koch, Sharon (Robert) Johnson and Teri (Mark) Hormann; his mother-in-law, Helga Rau of Germany; sisters-in-law, Connie (Darrell) West of California, Anette (Achim) Glaum of Germany and Walburga (Karl-Heinz) Guber of Germany; and many wonderful stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Peggy; his sister, Sheila; and his father-in-law, Ottmar. Chapman Funeral Home is caring for Butch and his family. Condolences and memories can be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019