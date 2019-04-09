RICHARD C. RAINVILLE Marion Richard C. Rainville, 89, of Marion, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Services at 11 a.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Entombment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivor include his wife, Velma; a daughter, Judy Rainville of Cedar Rapids; two sons, Daniel Rainville of Bethel, Mo., and Michael Rainville of Marion; four stepsons, Dean and Roger Wassmer, both of Marion, Barry Wassmer of Prairieburg and Jeff Wassmer of Peoria, Ariz.; and one sister, Virginia Heth of Marshalltown. He is also survived by many grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Carson. Richard was born July 3, 1929, in Walker the son of Carlton and Phyllis (McRoberts) Rainville. He married Velma I. Parton on Aug. 28, 1981, in Marion. Richard worked as a line technician for Northwestern Bell for 40 years, retiring in 1986. He later worked as a security officer at St. Luke's Hospital for more than 23 years. Richard was a member of Lovely Lane United Methodist Church, the Veterans Public Safety Unit and the Izaak Walton League. Richard enjoyed camping, canoeing, gardening, anything that had to do with the outdoors, and especially the time spent with his grandchildren. He will forever be remembered as a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to Richard's family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary