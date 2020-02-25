|
RICHARD C. RAU Aurora Richard C. Rau, 85, of Aurora, died Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Fourth-degree Knights of Columbus rosary: 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton. A memorial fund has been established. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Dick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marion Rau of Independence; and his three children, Annette Kress of Winthrop, Mike (Kim) Rau of Aurora and Steve (Missy) Rau of Stanley.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020