RICHARD "RICH" ALLEN REED Cedar Rapids Richard "Rich" Allen Reed, 50, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sept. 22, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Oakland Church of the Nazarene. Memorial services will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Springville Cemetery. Surviving are his wife, Sara Reed; his sister-in-law, Shelly, and her three daughters; his sister, Lee (Jim) Haufle of New London, Mo.; his niece, Amber Haufle, and her five daughters; and brother-in-law, Scott. He also is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and too many friends to list because he was "Rich" in name only. Rich was born Oct. 29, 1968, in Cedar Rapids, the son of John and Patricia Reed. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1987 (yes, he was that old). Rich married his soulmate, Sara Mizner, on Oct. 3, 2009, at Pinicon Ridge State Park. Rich worked for a number of local restaurants in the Cedar Rapids area as a culinary expert. Most recently, Rich was a lead cook at Marcus Theaters, Zaffiros Express Kitchen. His passion was drawing all types of different subjects, his favorite being comic book style art. More than anything, Rich enjoyed the joy that he brought with his hand-drawn art that he provided to family and friends as gifts throughout the years. Rich was a member of Oakland Church of the Nazarene, where he used his gift of cooking to serve others. Rich will be remembered for his joy of humor and the smiles he brought to those he was able to share his puns and jokes with. Memorial donations in Rich's honor may be directed to the Rich Reed memorial fund at Wells Fargo Bank, 4051 42nd St. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019