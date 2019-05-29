Home

RICHARD "DICK" RITCHISON Winter Haven, Fla. Richard Ritchison of Winter Haven, Fla., died Dec. 21, 2018, at home after battling cancer. Dick was born June 2, 1938, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Cleon and Arlene (Null) Ritchison. He married Carmen Proffitt on Jan. 21, 1956. Survivors include his wife, Carmen of Florida; two daughters, Cindy (Andy) Anderson of Florida and Lynne (Bill) Carroll of Michigan; three sons, Rick (Cindy) Ritchison of Florida, Dave Ritchison of Iowa and Kevin Ritchison of Iowa; and many grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services: 1 p.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019
