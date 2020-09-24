RICHARD LEE RUGGER Cedar Rapids Richard Lee Rugger, 84, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. He was born in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Feb. 14, 1936, to Maurice and Helen Rugger. Richard graduated from Monmouth High in Monmouth, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Navy for eight years. After the Navy, Richard drove for Nabisco for 34 years before retiring. He married Nancy Sewalt on Nov. 28, 1959, at Knox Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Survivors include his wife, Nancy; sons, David and Brett, both of Coralville, Iowa; grandson, Jacob of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; granddaughters, Natalie and Rachel of Coralville; sisters-in-law, Donna and Linda; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a step-father; brother Ron; cousin Bob; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins. Per Richard's request, there will be no services.



