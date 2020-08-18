DR. RICHARD ARLEN SALOME Cedar Rapids Dr. Richard Arlen Salome, 90, of Normal, Ill., a former Army first lieutenant and Korean War veteran, passed away Aug. 5, 2020. He was born June 6, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Paul Emery and Ruth Bricker Salome. He married Jacqueline Jean Maulson of Manchester, Iowa, on Dec. 21, 1956. Richard attended the University of Iowa and earned a B.A. in art followed by an M.A. in art in 1955, an M.A. in art education at the University of Northern Iowa in 1958 and completed his education doctorate at Stanford University. Richard began his teaching career in public schools in Sheldon and Cedar Falls, Iowa. After earning his doctorate, he taught one year at Stanford, followed by four years at the University of Minnesota and 25 years at Illinois State University in the art department. He was recognized as one of the 10 most published authors in the National Art Education Association Journal's "Studies in Art Education," and was its senior editor for three years. Richard was an accomplished artist as well as educator. Visiting his home is a visual experience where one can enjoy his beautiful drawings, paintings, stained glass, sculptures and other mediums. Richard did not sell his art. He painted for the enjoyment of himself and others. He was a wonderful educator, son, husband, brother and friend. He was always there for family and friends when needed. Richard is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Jean (Maulson); sisters, Coleen Salome of Aurora, Ill., and Colette Lee (Stuart) of Kaneville, Ill.; a nephew, Greg Sams (Cindy); a niece, Brenda Sams; great-nephew, Chris Sams (Roxanne); great-great-niece and nephew, Amelia and Alexander, all of Ohio; and great-niece, Erin Cooper (Bradley) of Washington. Also surviving are nieces, Heather Bruer (Kevin) of Dekalb and Wendy Maulson of Normal. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Paul Salome; and his sister, Paula M. Sams and her husband, Bernard, of Ohio. Services: private at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



