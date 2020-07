RICHARD JAY SANDERS Palo Richard Jay Sanders, 79, of Palo, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospice House after a brief illness. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, at the American Legion Hall in Palo. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. For a full obituary or to leave online condolences, visit www.teahenfuneralhome.com