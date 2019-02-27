Home

Richard Schultz Obituary
RICHARD SCHULTZ Williamsburg Richard Schultz, 71, of rural Williamsburg, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his home. A Celebration of Life service has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Trinity United Church of Christ, near Marengo. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date at the Zion Cemetery, near Ladora. Visitation with the Schultz family will be held one hour before the service at the church. A lunch will be served following the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Richard Schultz memorial fund.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
