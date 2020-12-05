RICHARD "DICK" SEROVY Solon Richard "Dick" Serovy, 86, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 2, 2020. Dick was born in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 29, 1934. He married Avis Rich, the love of his life, in 1954. Dick had many accomplishments in his life. He was an engineer for 42 years, as well as a veteran of the Korean War, where he was a logistics expert. In his retirement, Dick ran his own business, Silver Streak Bowling Lanes in Traer, before moving back to Solon to be closer to family. Dick had a passion for hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling and, most of all, his family. He enjoyed weekly visits to the casinos to try his luck. He was a longtime sponsor of Ducks Unlimited, the American Legion Post 142 and the Men's Bowling Association. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. He was best known for his quick wit and excellent sense of humor. Dick is survived by his wife of 66 years; daughters, Terri (Alan) Hess and Sherri Chalupa; granddaughters, Michelle (Brandon) Zahradnik and Nicole (Kyle) Fetters; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Tyler, Madilyn and Paisley. He will be greatly missed by all. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Emil; two sisters, Dodi and Pat; son-in-law, Fred; and grandson, Brad. A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Interment with military honors will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A livestream of the service can be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/31840460
. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to Dick's favorite charities.