RICHARD T. HILL Robins Richard T. Hill, 84, of Robins, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit within St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Private family graveside services will be held at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion, Iowa, with Pastor John Albertson officiating. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Richard was born Feb. 19, 1936, in Sutherland, Iowa, the youngest of eight children to Harry and Emma (Kaiser) Hill. He graduated from Sutherland High School in 1954 and Indiana Tech with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 1961. On Sept. 2, 1958, in Sutherland, Richard was united in marriage to Euena K. Jebsen. He was a mechanical engineer at Rockwell Collins for more than 30 years. Richard was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church. Richard's family was very important to him and he loved spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of nearly 62 years, Euena Hill of Robins; son, Jeff (Sally) Hill of Marion; daughters, Keri (Erik) Hendrickson of Marion and Rebecca (Mike) Skelley of Minnetrista, Minn.; three grandchildren, Jan Hendrickson, Ryan Hendrickson and Jessica Skelley; sister, Carolyn Martin of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and three sisters, including one at infancy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church at 155 Boyson Rd., Marion, IA 52302 or to the family. Please share a memory of Richard at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
