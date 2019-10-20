|
RICHARD T. WYLDER Marion Richard Thomas Wylder passed away Aug. 21, 2019, due to heart failure. Richard was an only child born Feb. 23, 1932, to Robert and Mary (Haley) Wylder. He graduated from New Hampton High School. He earned his pilot's license at 16. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas, working as a legal aide. While stationed at Fort Bliss, he was an extra in the MGM film "Take the High Ground!" After the service, he attended the University of Iowa in civil engineering. While attending the university, he met and married classmate Connie Fymbo and they had three children. After college, he worked for the IDOT out of Cedar Rapids supervising construction on I-80. In 1968, he began working with Howard R. Green Engineering as an airport designer, engineer and company pilot. He left HRG in 1988 to help with the remodel project of the Tampa International Airport. He returned to Iowa in 1991 when he bought a True Value Farm and Home store in Marion. Richard was active in Civil Air Patrol and community theater. He was a talented woodworker, remote-control airplane and sailboat maker. He enjoyed reading about history. He loved to sail, build, garden, hunt and, of course, fly. He always was on the go. Family and friends will miss his creative spirit and playful outlook on life. Up until the day he died, he planned on hunting for bear in the fall and riding RAGBRAI the summer of 2020. Survivors include his children, Sherry (Tim) Carter of Northfield, Minn., Michele Reese of Northfield, Minn., and Doug Wylder of Alpha, Ill.; his grandchildren, Dustin (Kristina) Walkup, Bailey (Paulo) Arruda, Meredith Reese and Milly Reese; and great-grandchildren, Paisley Wilburts, Chase and Keira Walkup and Finley Arruda. A private ceremony was held.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019