Richard "Dick" Taylor
1931 - 2020
RICHARD "DICK" TAYLOR Cedar Rapids On Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, Richard "Dick" Taylor of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away after a long illness at the age of 89. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Dick was born April 5, 1931, the son of Cash "Otto" and Gladys (Paisley) Taylor. He married Janice Hefti on July 25, 1954, and raised two children, Shelly and Mark. Dick honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1949 to 1953. Upon his discharge, he attended the University of Iowa and Wisconsin School of Mortuary Science. His career included becoming a licensed electrician, a licensed plumber and a licensed funeral director. However, most of his career he worked proudly as a union electrician. He served on the board of the Hawkeye Labor Council and was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for more than 65 years. Dick had a passion for politics. He served on the Robins City Council and years later, after he retired, he was elected to the Iowa State House of Representatives (2000 - 2009). He was honored and humbled by the opportunity he was afforded to represent his constituents during those years. Dick was a member of Mount Herman Lodge 263 and Linn County Democrats for more than 50 years. He was also a longtime member of the American Legion, Disabled American Vets and the VFW. He served his fellow vets by accepting an appointment to the Linn County Veteran's Commission where he tried to make a difference in their lives. He was a proud Iowa Hawkeyes fan but an avid Iowa Wrestling fan. Survivors include his daughter, Shelly (Joe) Taylor-McVay; and granddaughter, Morgan McVay. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cash and Gladys Taylor; wife, Janice Taylor; brothers, Ronald and Faye Taylor; and son, Mark Taylor. Please share a memory of Dick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
September 24, 2020
Thank you for your service to this great country
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
