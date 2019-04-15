Home

Richard Thomas "Dick" Rogers

Richard Thomas "Dick" Rogers Obituary
RICHARD "DICK" THOMAS ROGERS Iowa City Richard "Dick" Thomas Rogers, 74, of Iowa City, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019, at Solon Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City. The Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Patrick Catholic Church. Richard Thomas Rogers was born Aug. 5, 1944, in Iowa City to Arlo and Rosemary (Leeney) Rogers. After graduating from Regina High School, he served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968. He attended Kirkwood Community College before he received his B.A. from the University of Iowa. Dick married Kathleen "Kaye" McCune Sept. 3, 1971, in Holbrook, Iowa. He worked for the Iowa Department of Revenue as an auditor for 27 years, retiring in 2002. By 2003, he was working part time at ACT. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Iowa City American Legion. He enjoyed bowling and traveled to many state and national bowling tournaments. He was a devoted Hawkeyes fan, enjoyed music and was always happy to travel. He loved his family and spending time with them. Dick is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Kaye Rogers; two sons, Tim Rogers of Glenview, Ill., and David (Renee) Rogers of Mankato, Minn.; sister, Leanne (John) Schaab of Davenport, Iowa; sister-in-law, Reda Rogers of Iowa City; and grandchildren, Colin, Clancy, Vivian, Jasper and Lorelei. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
