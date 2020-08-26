RICHARD TURNER JR. Cedar Rapids Richard Turner Jr., 85, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital. Memorial Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE, with Richard Riley officiating. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery. Visitation begins at noon Saturday at the funeral home. Richard will be missed by his wife of 56 years, Ruth; six children, Howard, Yvonne (Will), Pamela, Carl, Jerome and Paula (Dave); siblings, Mary, Johnnie, Milton (Vanessa), Betty and Martha; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Sr. and Reola Turner; and two sisters, Minnie and Ada. Richard was born July 21, 1935, in Indianola, Miss., and at a young age came to Cedar Rapids with his family. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1953. Richard married Ruth on Nov. 16, 1963, in Cedar Rapids. He was employed as a welder at Langer Manufacturing Co. from 1961 until his retirement in 1997. Richard was a member of Cedar Valley Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was an avid U of I football and basketball fan as well as professional sports teams. Most of all, Richard loved and enjoyed spending time with his family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store